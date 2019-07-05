Humour runs in the Gola family

Cape Town stand-up comedian Lazola Gola is not bothered by the fact that his brother is more recognised than him.

Gola is the brother of the famous Loyiso Gola, a well-known comedian who has a reputable profile both locally and internationally - while on the other side the younger brother is less popular.

Despite being in the industry for 10 years, the funny comedian struggled to score a regular spot at major stand-up comedy festivals. Gola moved to Johannesburg in 2007 and he has been doing comedy, acting and directing adverts since.

"I am on my own space. I am not competing with anyone. I am competing with myself. It does not bother me that I am not well-known like him."

The 36-year-old who performed at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda last week admits that he has been living under his brother's shadow.

"Firstly, every South African comedian is under Loyiso's shadow trying to be in his level of professionalism and being the funniest.

"When you are on stage performing, people will have that thing on their minds that you are Loyiso's brother. But just for a few minutes. After that they want to see if you can make them laugh or not," he said.