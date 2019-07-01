Zodwa Wabantu remains defiant over lobolo custom

Cultural experts have blasted Zodwa Wabantu's move to pay lobolo for her boyfriend.

This comes after her family paid lobolo to Ntobeko Linda's family and it was flighted on MojaLove.

The socialite sent an all-woman delegation to ask for Linda's hand in marriage and they were charged R70,000. The delegation paid R40,000.

Zodwa had already paid R50,000 for Linda's ring. Though there were doubts if the wedding will continue, Zodwa has confirmed that it is on.

Dr Nomagugu Ngobese, the founder of Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation, said paying lobolo for a man does not exist in the African culture.

Ngobese said she was aware that people believed that culture changes but she believed it was static. She argued that the issue of lobolo was used in many cases as a money-making scheme.