Fun times as La Traviata hit Joburg Theatre

Giuseppe Verdi's classical opera piece La Traviata has hit Joburg Theatre streets.

The production, in three acts, opened on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stage.

La Traviata pays tribute to the celebrated heroine Violetta Valéry and is based on the 1848 novel The Lady of the Camellias by Alexandre Dumas.

This is a tragic story about star-crossed lovers, Violetta Valéry and Alfredo Germont.

La Traviata means the fallen woman or the one who goes astray.

As a character, Violetta has entranced audiences for more than a century and still continues to do so.

The performance opens with Violetta throwing a lavish party at her Paris residence. She has invited the Marques, who express concern about her capacity to host a party when she has not been well.

Violetta responds that she gives her life over to pleasure, and that pleasure is the best medicine for her ills.