Controversial A-Reece in hot water again

Rapper A-Reece is in hot water with the law once again.

A case of fraud has been opened against A-Reece's group, The Wrecking Crew, after they failed to pitch for a show in Postmasburg, Northern Cape, on June 15.

Event organiser Pitso Masiloane from Mownate Production had booked the Pretoria-based hip hop crew to headline Bloem Invades PMG Festival.

But they never showed up even after he paid them a booking fee of R36,750 and transport fee of R10,900. Sowetan has seen proof of payment.

"We did the first payment on the 24th of May, the rest of the money was paid in different dates thereafter," Masiloane said.

"Transport was paid on the day in accordance to our agreement with Papers Motsamai, their manager. They then confirmed that their driver was game and they would arrive at the show."

The group only agreed to refund Masiloane the transport fee. On June 20, they refunded him R5,000 claiming the driver, identified as Glen, went missing with the money.

Motsamai said he would not refund the money, quoting clause 3 and 11 of the contract for his reasons.

Clause 3 reads: "The artist's obligations are subject to detention or prevention by sickness, inability to perform, accident, means of transportation, acts of God, riots... beyond the artist's control."

Clause 11 states: "In the event of a cancellation or postponement due to any cause set out in clause 3 above, the artist shall retain the amount paid until a new date is obtained, writhing 10 days of cancellation."