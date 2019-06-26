Mahlatsi resurrects the great Shaka in TV drama

Prolific director and producer Teboho Mahlatsi has shed more light on the much anticipated Shaka drama taking shape.

Mahlatsi, who is the show's executive producer and co-creator at Bomb Production house, said they have been hard at work preparing for telling the complex story of Shaka kaSenzangakhona. "We are committed to making a series that is both an epic drama for viewers to enjoy, but also respectful of the real history.

"We won't be rehashing the colonial version of Shaka, we are telling an exhilarating African story about a great African king and in the making of this we are equally excited about creating a platform for African talent," he said.

Mahlatsi added they will cast the net wider.

"We will depict the great kingdoms of the AmaThethwa, the AmaNdwandwe, AmaQwabe, AmaHlubi and AmaZulu among others, and on this epic canvas, we will see the heroic rise of Shaka."

Later in the year, they will embark on a nationwide search for three unknown faces to play Shaka across the different stages of his life - a child, teenager and adult.

The role was memorably portrayed by legendary actor Henry Cele in the 1985 mini-series. "We are leaning towards Zulu actors, but we are also open to other people that are very talented. We will cast our net very wide. We are looking for anything from praise poets, stick fighters, traditional dancers, community actors and theatre actors.

"People will make the Henry Cele comparison, but for me the most important thing is someone with a strong performance."