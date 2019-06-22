Dumi Mkokstad shakes off wedding backlash: She isn’t worried about those things

Dumi Mkokstad is happily married and won't let the hate from some on social media disturb that newlywed glow.

Dumi surprised many earlier this month when he tied the knot to his bae Dr Ziphozenkosi ‘Zee’ Mthembu.

As breathtaking pictures of their ceremony circulated online, the pair became the talk of social media, with some criticising the gospel star and claimed his new bride had come out of nowhere.

But speaking to Move recently, Dumi defended the relationship, explaining that the couple had been dating for eight months before getting married and had chosen to keep their romance private to protect her privacy.