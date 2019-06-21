Entertainment

'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda cancelling her membership

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 21 June 2019 - 07:59
Anele Mdoda cancelled her Virgin Active membership.
Image: Alaister Russell

"Don't you think the story has run its course?" This is what Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White had to say in response to Anele Mdoda cancelling her membership with the health club.

On Wednesday the radio personality cancelled her membership with the health club over its handling of a 'masturbation' case at its Stellenbosch branch.

The gym withdrew its case against a man who was caught on camera allegedly masturbating, saying he needed psychological help. 

Anele said she didn't "like the way they handled that man who was sexually violating a woman in one of their gyms".

Many South Africans have also threatened to boycott Virgin Active.

In a formal statement to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, White offered one line in response to Anele's decision: "We regret but respect her personal decision to cancel her membership."

