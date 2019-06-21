'Don't you think the story has run its course?': Virgin Active on Anele Mdoda cancelling her membership

"Don't you think the story has run its course?" This is what Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White had to say in response to Anele Mdoda cancelling her membership with the health club.

On Wednesday the radio personality cancelled her membership with the health club over its handling of a 'masturbation' case at its Stellenbosch branch.

The gym withdrew its case against a man who was caught on camera allegedly masturbating, saying he needed psychological help.