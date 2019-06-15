'Days of Our Life' star Alison Sweeney's living her best life in the Mother City

Actress Alison Sweeney aka Sami Brady from Days of Our Life is currently vacaying in the Mother City.

Alison jetted into the country last weekend for some down time with her mom and daughter.

And, judging from her social media posts, she's loving everything Mzansi has to offer.

"We have arrived safely in Cape Town. And we hit the ground running to enjoy everything we could - also to ward off jet lag - so maybe we were a bit loopy by the end but it was amazing," she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Alison added that they also had a blast checking out all the wildlife.