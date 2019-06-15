Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo opens up about being let down by men

Modiehi said that story took her back to a sad moment in her own life.

"This reminds me: I was writing my first-year tertiary exams when I found out my daughter’s father was getting married to another woman!" she shared.

Modiehi said she was living in a small town, where everybody knew that her baby daddy had married another woman - making her the subject of local gossip for months after it happened.

"I’d never imagined how this other girl is feeling. I was a laughing stock ko kasi then - for a long time," she said.

Although she didn't share any more details, people flooded the comments section of the post with their own experiences.

Modiehi engaged with her followers, sharing that the sad experience had taught her an invaluable lesson - and that she was not angry any more.