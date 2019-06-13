Mango Groove to headline music and beer festival

Recent proud recipients of the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA Music Awards a fortnight ago Mango Groove will headline star-studded line-up at the 7th Annual Capital Craft Beer Festival in Pretoria on Saturday.

The event will be held in the beautiful natural scenery at the National Botanical Gardens. The lifestyle and music gathering is set to attract a huge crowd as it has over the years proven to be a major part of Pretoria's social calendar.

According to festival's spokesperson, Rochelle Crous, the event has in recent years attracted 10,000 beer and music lovers per edition.

"The event sets the bar for the industry with over 40 craft beer brewers present, with ample entertainment available and a massive variety of food to choose from," said Crous.

Capital Craft restaurants in the capital city are famous for their ambient fun-filled atmosphere in which patrons enjoy a wide selection of craft beers and ales.