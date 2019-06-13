Mango Groove to headline music and beer festival
Recent proud recipients of the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award at the SA Music Awards a fortnight ago Mango Groove will headline star-studded line-up at the 7th Annual Capital Craft Beer Festival in Pretoria on Saturday.
The event will be held in the beautiful natural scenery at the National Botanical Gardens. The lifestyle and music gathering is set to attract a huge crowd as it has over the years proven to be a major part of Pretoria's social calendar.
According to festival's spokesperson, Rochelle Crous, the event has in recent years attracted 10,000 beer and music lovers per edition.
"The event sets the bar for the industry with over 40 craft beer brewers present, with ample entertainment available and a massive variety of food to choose from," said Crous.
Capital Craft restaurants in the capital city are famous for their ambient fun-filled atmosphere in which patrons enjoy a wide selection of craft beers and ales.
Meals will sold from more than 20 food stalls, while more than 400 beers and ales will be on tap on the day, added Crous.
On receiving their awards at the SAMA25 edition at Sun City Mango Groove, led by inimitable singer Claire Johnston, were decsribed at the awards as having made “anthems that sealed their position as the emblematic rainbow nation [outfit] for being multi-ethnic at a time of apartheid”.
In the mid-1980s, Mango Groove came onto the scene by reviving SA's iconic kwela music of the 1950s and 60s and made it fashionable again with a twist of a modern take in their approach.
Other artists on the list include Koos Kombuis, The Muffinz, Fokofpolisiekar and Bad Peter.
In between the music, comedy acts such as Chris Forrest, Joey Rasdien, Lihle Msimang, Casper de Vries and Thabiso Mhlongo will keep the spirits high among the revellers.
The doors open at 10am, while the music is scheduled to begin an hour later.
Earlybird tickets costing R120 and R140 are already soldout, according to organisers, while remaining prebooked tickets cost R160 on Plankton. Sales at the door will be R200.