Catch the new dance extravaganza, Ignited at Gold Reef City

SowetanLIVE and Gold Reef City are giving a few lucky readers a chance to catch a fiery new dance extravaganza, Ignited.

Ignited promises guests a night to remember featuring spectacular costumes, phenomenal, fiery dance routines, and jaw-dropping performances by talented singers, Tracey-Lee Oliver and Nigel Morkel, who take the lead roles in this show.

“We are always excited to present such tremendous talent. Dance and music are such a huge part of South African culture, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying this scorching new show,” says Feron Somiah, Marketing Manager at Gold Reef City.

Competition

We are giving away 10 packages, winners can choose a night that suits them from the list below;

14 June, Friday 20h00

15 June, Saturday 20h00

16 June, Sunday 14h30

Each package includes two tickets and one R150 food & beverage voucher.

Please note the competition is for tickets and the voucher only. Transport not included. The show is for over 18’s only.