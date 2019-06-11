Kid Tini on Ambitiouz: It's typical for people to vilify the record label

Kid Tini added that he would not give in to calls from fans to leave Ambitiouz because their relationship is exactly what it needs to be.

"As far as I'm concerned, people must just listen to the music. Just be happy and content with the music. Don't try to be the PR or the A and R or whatever, that's not your job, it's not on you. Just listen to the music."

The 21-year-old rapper told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that it wasn't his place to talk about issues that have nothing to do with him.

"It's easy for them (social media users) to judge looking from the outside. However, they don't know the real (story) or what is really happening. With regards to the (latest) stories and whatever, I really try not to involve myself to begin with. I really don't need that kind of energy and I don't want to be dragged into it."