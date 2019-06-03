Chill, network and enjoy Polo
There’s still some time to have a last soiree before the weather gets too cold. One of these coming up in the social calendar is the Cell C Inanda Polo Africa Cup.
Themed #ARTANDAFRICANSPIRIT, this year’s event will feature polo players from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, SA, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe alongside local celebrities who will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet.
This year the event will be hosted by hunky presenter and actor Lunga Shabalala, having graced many polo events before as a guest. His duties will include announcing the winners of the tournament and awarding prizes to the best-dressed couple or individuals of the day.
The polo is the perfect event for networking according to the actor.
“It allows people to dress up and show off their fashionable side and, unlike these other major equestrian events, it’s very exclusive. It’s intimate and allows you to mingle with like-minded individuals and also grow your address book and contacts while you’re there,” Shabalala said.
Though Shabalala hasn’t decided what he’ll be wearing to the Sunday, 16 June 2019 event, he had some advice to impart on what you can wear.
“I used to google this every single time I was invited as a guest to the polo, but it’s equally up to the individual. Some people like dressing up while others like dressing down. It’s one of those events that it’s okay for you to show up in chinos, a button-down shirt and a hat. We’d rather not have you wearing shorts, but beyond that it’s very easygoing.”
Shabalala has in the past taken a few lessons in the sport. Referring to it as the rich man’s sport, he admits it’s quite difficult.
“It’s very difficult, your hand and eye coordination has to be at an exceptional level especially because you’re on a moving horse. I have an understanding of the sport, but beyond that I think I’m like everyone who goes to these things, it’s there for you to have a good time. It's more about the socialising and stuff that happens off the field,” he said.