Chill, network and enjoy Polo

There’s still some time to have a last soiree before the weather gets too cold. One of these coming up in the social calendar is the Cell C Inanda Polo Africa Cup.

Themed #ARTANDAFRICANSPIRIT, this year’s event will feature polo players from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, SA, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe alongside local celebrities who will be strutting their stuff on the red carpet.

This year the event will be hosted by hunky presenter and actor Lunga Shabalala, having graced many polo events before as a guest. His duties will include announcing the winners of the tournament and awarding prizes to the best-dressed couple or individuals of the day.

The polo is the perfect event for networking according to the actor.

“It allows people to dress up and show off their fashionable side and, unlike these other major equestrian events, it’s very exclusive. It’s intimate and allows you to mingle with like-minded individuals and also grow your address book and contacts while you’re there,” Shabalala said.

Though Shabalala hasn’t decided what he’ll be wearing to the Sunday, 16 June 2019 event, he had some advice to impart on what you can wear.