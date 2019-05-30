Opera-singing Uber driver gets R5k bonanza to kickstart his dreams
A talented Uber driver has been making headlines after he serenaded a passenger with his opera-singing talent.
Gauteng resident Kim Davey shared a video of Menzi Mngoma singing for her in an Uber cab in Durban.
Davey posted the video on her Facebook page, calling for agents to help the talented singer make his dreams come true - and it has already had more than a half million views.
My uber driver this morning in Durban, Menzi Mngoma , a 27 year old musicology graduate , sang opera to me on the way to...Posted by Kim Davey on Thursday, 23 May 2019
Radio host Martin Bester saw the story and got hold of Mngoma. In an interview on Jacaranda FM, Mngoma told Bester he started singing when he was in high school.
"My gift is from God," Mngoma said.
He told Bester that his parents were not working and he was not able to provide for them. His big dream is to start a business.
Jacaranda gave Mngoma R5,000 to kickstart his dream.