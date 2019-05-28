Zuma's bedroom secret out

Former president Jacob Zuma and wife Tobeka - aka Mom and Dad - play footsie in bed on Sunday morning and they want Mzansi to know about it.

The morning after missing President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, Tobeka let her Instagram followers know about Zuma's whereabouts in a series of photos.

Not only does the post show them playing footsie, but having a romantic breakfast in bed that screams just #couplegoals. So what was on the breakfast menu?

Scones, tea, cappuccino and oatmeal - as a health option.

In the caption, Tobeka lets us know that she's incredibly blessed, even though "Mom and Dad are trying to shake this terrible flu off". We all know the best cure for flu is action between the sheets - cue hand covering mouth emoji.

Tobeka took to the comment section for an impromptu Q&A from her curious followers.

"Soooooooo uBaba is so romantic," @khosiegal asked, to which Tobeka replied: "Am running [away]."

"Yazi u Daddy is a lucky man, so blessed to have you a better half #goal."