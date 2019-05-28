Somizi & his in-laws 'grateful' for life after Mohale spends week in ICU

Somizi Mhlongo has reflected on a difficult week he's endured after his fiancé, Mohale Motaung, ended up in ICU after his sinuses took a turn for the worst.

The radio personality took to Instagram to share the news after the fact, as the family gathered to celebrate Mohale's recovery. He explained that it was a tough week, not only for Mohale but for him and his in-laws.

"Bae is back home from the hospital. It’s been a really tough week for me. For him. For our families. He was in ICU all week. Thank God for life. For love. For family," he said.

Somizi shared snaps of the family all together and some of the meals he prepared for them.

"I had to cook for my in-laws. And they’re all cooks," he said.

Mohale's sister, Palesa Kwanaite, added that it was quite a scare for the family and described how grateful they were that Mohale was all better and back home.

"Somizi and Mohale, yho, going to the hospital every day, especially the night you got admitted, drained us all. We thank God for your recovery.

"Seeing you lying on that bed with a lot of machines at the ICU just for sinuses. I'm glad you are good and you are home," she said, before adding that spending time together was fun.

See the snaps of the happy family and delicious looking food below (swipe left).