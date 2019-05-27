Fashion feast at president's ball

First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe stunned in pastel-hued ensemble by Eboka Design on Saturday at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.

The understated two-piece that oozed feminine chic and effortless style was custom made by Nigerian-born and Sandton-based fashion designer Fred Eboka.

It took Eboka three weeks to make the mint-green sculpted jacket and pencil skirt.

He said yesterday that in order to perfect the sculpted clean lines and cancel all the seams, he intricately hand-beaded the jacket with recessed buttons.

"She likes simplicity, with understated opulence, and for this very special event she wanted something that would befit the celebration of the occasion while still being understated," Eboka explained.

"We selected fabric and embellishments very carefully for a matte appearance that would still look radiant in the morning sunshine and befit the spouse of the president."

This is not the first time that Eboka has dressed the first lady.

Motsepe donned an Eboka ensemble during a state visit to South Africa by the president of China, Xi Jinping, last year

"It is an historic moment [dressing her for the inauguration] for us in confirming the Eboka brand as a leader in what defines African fashion in 2019."

Over its 26-year existence, the House of Eboka has dressed powerful women such as Graça Machel, Adelaide Tambo and Miriam Makeba.