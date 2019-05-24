The Throne actress doing her thing in bad girl role

Ingénue Koketso Mophuting is a good girl gone bad.

No more angelic goody-goody Kaone, as for the past five years viewers of Isibaya have grown to love her.

The 29-year-old actress is wreaking havoc with her new vixen character perfectly named Sethunya (meaning a hot woman in Tswana slang) on Mzansi Magic telenovela The Throne.

This is Mophuting like you have never seen and it's mostly thanks to her big physical transformation.

TV fans are used to seeing her with minimal makeup, natural hair and a muted wardrobe as Kaone.

But as she slipped into character as Sethunya this month with her weave on fleek, glam facebeat and flaunting her banging body, shots were fired and a new woman was born.

"It was so fun to dig into the character. We all have that bad side. I can be sweet, but I can also be very naughty. I brought out that side of me that people have never seen in me. It's not easy going that dark.