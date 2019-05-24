Jazz's new ensemble TRC loaded with young talent

Whenever you mix together stellar musicians who are masters in their own right you're guaranteed something magical.

That's true of vibrant SA jazz band Tune Recreation Committee (TRC).

Made up of former winners of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in jazz, TRC has just dropped its album Afrika Grooves.

The all-male band is made up of Mandla Mlangeni (trumpet), Afrika Mkhize (piano), Mark Fransman (accordion, clarinet and sax), Reza Khota (guitar), Nicholas Williams (bass), Clement Benny (drums) and Tlale Makhene (percussion).

Each member in the group composes a certain number of songs.

In a market populated by an Afro-jazz sound and adult contemporary sound, this classical jazz album is a breath of fresh air.

The group plays a vibrant jazz sound exporting their own flavour and improvising.