Bonnie for Yardley hits makeup shelves

TV actress and presenter Bonnie Mbuli, who has launched a makeup line with Yardley, believes it is a breakthrough for all the dark-skinned girls.

Mbuli, who left SABC3's Afternoon Espresso, said the collaboration represented representation and accessibility.

Her line, Bonnie for Yardley, hit the shelves of different fashion retail outlets and pharmacies on Monday.

Mbuli said what stood out for her when approached by the cosmetics company was how the world's systems were starting to recognise the importance of representation.

The established actress said systems have changed because one would never have expected a girl with natural hair to access such opportunities.

"Before, you could never associate someone like me with a luxury makeup brand like Yardley. We have been told that it was only girls who look a certain way who get those kind of opportunities.

"For me this means that success is as accessible as you are. This is to say to young girls, the opportunities that you want are not going to be stopped because of how you look."

Mbuli said the collaboration was there to encourage young girls that opportunities were available everywhere for them.

"This means you also belong here where you can enjoy makeup, and be the face of the makeup brand. It says... you don't have to transform yourself or have long silky hair. This is a windfall for dark-skinned girls."

Mbuli, who is currently shooting BBC series Noughts and Crosses, has been involved in the processes, and has learnt about creating makeup and how you make sure it is quality and good for the skin.

She defined her line as a celebration of who Africans were.