Black Coffee sells out historic Olympia Hall in Paris

DJ Black Coffee keeps doing things that stir up pride and inspiration in people all over the world, and in the latest "Black Coffee unbelievable achievement" the DJ sold out a show at the prestigious Paris venue, Olympia Hall.

"I’m so excited and humbled to announce that the show at @olympiahall in Paris is now sold out! If you didn’t grab tickets already, test your luck on the waiting list," he announced on social media.

The DJ, who has been bagging international awards and gigs, shared just days ago what it meant for him to play at Olympia - which is one of the best venues anybody who is anybody can ever play at.

"Paris is one of the world's most amazing places for music. For me, one of my first gigs internationally was Paris. Playing in Olympia is a big thing for me, it's a big thing for the scene. The fact that they were even willing to bend the rules for this night and allow us to play till the morning... It's something they've never done and they don't do. For a guy who comes from the dusty streets of Mthatha (Umtata) to have such a platform and such a prestigious venue changing their rules, it really an amazing thing. I am really honoured," Black Coffee said.

These are the types of levels we all aspire to reach, where your gig has a whole waiting list because too many people couldn't afford to miss your show!

Well done, Black Coffee!