Miss Pru showing some love and opening the industry

With a new track coming out today, it’s no wonder the bubbly DJ Prudence “Miss Pru” Lebalo is all about love. The Phumelela hitmaker released her latest single Sondela which features a hot list of local artists including, LaSauce and Black Diamond amongst others.

“It’s a track about finding love in a relationship or love in a friendship or the love in a family. It’s just basically a track about love.”

Having set dance floor’s ablaze for over a decade, Miss Pru continues her highly thematic musings with Sondela which was a hands-on experience for all creative forces behind it.

“We all came up with different concepts and the love concept was the one that won everyone’s hearts,” says Miss Pru, ecstatic with the creative and technical process behind the production of Sondela, “It was just a genuine night of making music…I hope that everybody will receive it the way that we are so excited about it.”Protecting the artistry of creating music is no unfamiliar territory for the muso. Miss Pru hosts a live streaming jam session known as Sunset Fridays which has grown since its conception. With the millions that she is able to pull in, Miss Pru is opening her space to create an avenue for undiscovered talents to make their mark in the entertainment industry.

“Hopefully it will give them a platform for people to see them, book them and even sign them,” says Miss Pru, “and it’s not always about hip hop music, sometimes I play house music, sometimes it’s just Afro pop. I try to cater for everyone so that when you do come on the platform you can come as you are, that way people will know that it’s not just hip hop that’s been showcased on Sunset Fridays,” she says.

Inspired by the creative forces at her label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, Miss Pru believes that her platform could breed the next biggest star to come out of the record label that is home to talents like BET Award winner, Sjava.

“Our boss watches it all the time, so who knows? Maybe you could be the next signee!”