Hotstix celebrates musical journey

Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse's The Journey is a celebration as much as it's a masterclass in musicality.

The revered instrumentalist has a spring in his step as he juts from his fridge to serve us with his maroon-coloured veggie blend, one of the secrets to his youthful glow as we wait for him in his sitting room for our chat.

At 67, Mabuse looks great and shares that he does 50 laps in the swimming pool as part of his exercise.

That's more than the energy he will need later this month when he stages The Journey with Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

He brings an eclectic mix of instrumentalists and singers for what will be a production more than a presentation looking at some 56 years of his career.

"There comes a time when you feel like, 'I've done everything'.

"My music has been an experimental journey with no end. Now I want to share my experiences with people who made me who I am, the Sowetans."

He roped in musicians he had worked with or those who inspired him for the two-night fete.

"I've always liked challenging myself beyond the norm. Today, who thought they could hear Thaba Bosiu performed with an instrument not used in this genre - they call it jazz, but it's not."

He pushes the boundaries with a sitar, an Indian instrument that will be played by Poorvi Bhana, while Judy Hubster will be on the harp and young genius Neo Motsatse on violin. Ashish will be on tabla.

He traces his exotic musical inclinations to his band The Beaters, with which he gained international attention in the 1970s.