Bob Mabena eases into new life at youthful 50

From being a radio icon, crashing a race car at 240km/h in a hairpin bend, spurning a marriage proposal from Brenda Fassie to being feted by Miriam Makeba and winning a Sama Award for best rap - how much can one cram in one lifetime?

Bob Mabena has lived in the fast lane and nibbled on the upper crust of fame, a poster boy of cool for radio, television, music and racing.

But the story of Mabena is of radio and his enduring love for it. He turns 50 in July and this week he opened his office door at Power FM in Johannesburg where he is the station manager for a look back at a life so well lived.

He outstretches his famous big hands to welcome me for our lunch time appointment and shares that he's been in the office since 4.30am - in addition to managing the station, he's the breakfast host and programmes manager for the MSG Group which includes Capricorn FM in Polokwane.

He takes his nibble of an oreo as we start our chat.

Dressed in stark black, his life has never been that morose, it has been an explosion of colour, breakthrough moments and lows that the double edged sword of fame can bring.

The father of seven says when you have children you want to live longer.

"It's a blessing that I'm turning 50, I can say I'm older than my mother who passed on in her 30s.

"The secret to a good life is happiness. I laugh, smile and chuckle a lot.

"You mess with my happiness there will be trouble.

"I can't harbour ill feelings; there are people I dislike. But hate? No. I've never really hated anyone. Negative thoughts shave off your youthfulness.