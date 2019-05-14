'Harry Potter' star in new local jailbreak drama

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe has finished filming a new thriller where he plays a white anti-apartheid activist who escaped from one of South Africa's toughest jails, its distributor said Tuesday.

Based on a true story, the breakout tale "Escape From Pretoria" is drawn from Tim Jenkin's account of his dramatic escape from the notorious Pretoria Maximum Security Prison with his friend Stephen Lee in 1979.

Already in post-production after shooting was wrapped up in South Africa three weeks ago, fresh footage will be on show at the Cannes film festival which begins Tuesday, Arclight Films said.

Jenkin, now 70, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for handing out leaflets supporting the then banned African National Congress.