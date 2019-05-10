Win exclusive tickets to see the movie 'Long Shot' with SowetanLIVE

In the new film Long Shot, which is soon showing in South African cinemas, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world – a powerhouse diplomat with many talents. Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. The two have nothing in common – except that she was his babysitter and first crush.

When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humour and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to run for the US presidency, Charlotte impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.

Fred is unprepared for her glamorous lifestyle but sparks fly as the chemistry between them leads to a round-the-world romance and some unexpected incidents.

Watch the trailer: