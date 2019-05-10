Win exclusive tickets to see the movie 'Long Shot' with SowetanLIVE
You could win tickets to exclusive pre-screenings in Johannesburg and Cape Town
In the new film Long Shot, which is soon showing in South African cinemas, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world – a powerhouse diplomat with many talents. Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. The two have nothing in common – except that she was his babysitter and first crush.
When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humour and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to run for the US presidency, Charlotte impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.
Fred is unprepared for her glamorous lifestyle but sparks fly as the chemistry between them leads to a round-the-world romance and some unexpected incidents.
Watch the trailer:
You can attend an exclusive pre-screening of Long Shot with SowetanLIVE on Wednesday May 15 in Johannesburg or Cape Town:
- Johannesburg: Nu Metro Hyde Park, 8pm
- Cape Town: Nu Metro Canal Walk, 8pm
How you can win tickets
Thirty readers in Cape Town and 60 in Johannesburg stand a chance of winning two tickets each plus popcorn and a cold drink.
To be in the draw, simply email your full details and city to Reader.Competition@tisoblackstar.co.za with the subject line "Long Shot".
Deadline: Tuesday May 14, 10am
Please note: Prizes are not transferable. Winners will be notified by email. Winners are responsible for their own transport.