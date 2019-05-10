The Soil lead singer Buhle Mda 'beats up' baby daddy

The Soil singer Buhle Mda has been labelled a man abuser.

This is after her baby daddy Mpho Kock opened a case of assault after she allegedly beat him up and left him bruised on Sunday.

Sowetan has learned that the altercation between the former lovers happened in Honeydew, West Rand, at the home of fellow The Soil member Luphindo "Master P" Ngxanga.

According to a source that was on the scene, Mda started attacking Kock after she found him relaxing with friends.

"She entered the house and went to the back. After a few minutes she came back and started attacking him. She attacked him physically and threw a glass on his head," a friend said.

The reason behind what caused the alleged fight is not clear.

Sowetan understands that Kock met Master P through Mda when they were still a hot item.

The couple broke up in 2011 and have an eight-year-old daughter.

"She kept asking him during the fight what he was doing at Phindo's place since he's her friend," another friend said.

Kock opened a case of assault on Monday at Honeydew police station.

Contacted by Sowetan yesterday Mda laughed and declined to comment.

"I can't confirm anything. You must confirm everything with him, I'm not saying anything," she tersely said.

Kock said: "It did happen, but I don't want to go into details. Physically I'm not well and emotionally I'm hurt deeply."

Police spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan confirmed the case and said no arrest had been made yet.

"The case is currently under investigation and an arrest will be made," he said.