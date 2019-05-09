Ice Prince tells his story in The Nigerian Dream
Ice Prince threw a glitzy book launch party with a hip hop punch.
A bevy of burly security dotted the Maximillien at the Da Vinci Hotel in Sandton, as part of his entourage.
Prince, 34, whose real name is Panshak Zamani beamed as he greeted eager friends and fans on arrival.
His first biography, The Nigerian Dream, follows his tumultuous journey from Jos, Plateau state in the middle belt of Nigeria to Jozi.
As a group of hip hop heads shuffled into the Maximillien, Ice Prince wasted no time welcoming the familiar faces from atop the Nigerian themed stage.
"These are n***** that don't read books!" Prince announced as the golden chains and mops of faded dreadlocks slinked across the room to the VIP section, "these are n***** who don't give a sh** about books!" he continued.
The tone defined what felt like a turn-up that just so happened to have a book on sale.
"There is a clichéd saying that if you want to hide something from a black man you put it in a book," he said, sharing that the book was meant to motivate the reader, especially the youth.
"If they see you pick up a book, trust me subconsciously they will pick up a book as well."
The Nigerian Dream reads like a thoughtful rap album, with lyrics and interludes to boot.
Prince also tackles issues pertaining to his journey with love, from the shallow depths to the pain of losing his mother and his graduation to fatherhood.
"I always preach about love, I always advocate love because I feel like that is what binds us together. I feel like love is synonymous with God," said Prince.
The book was penned with co-author Vangeigh Begha, a journey that they undertook four years ago.
"If we don't tell our stories, nobody will tell them for us," the Particula hitmaker asserted.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon. He will also be releasing a new single with rapper Mr Eazi tomorrow.