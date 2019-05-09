Ice Prince tells his story in The Nigerian Dream

Ice Prince threw a glitzy book launch party with a hip hop punch.

A bevy of burly security dotted the Maximillien at the Da Vinci Hotel in Sandton, as part of his entourage.

Prince, 34, whose real name is Panshak Zamani beamed as he greeted eager friends and fans on arrival.

His first biography, The Nigerian Dream, follows his tumultuous journey from Jos, Plateau state in the middle belt of Nigeria to Jozi.

As a group of hip hop heads shuffled into the Maximillien, Ice Prince wasted no time welcoming the familiar faces from atop the Nigerian themed stage.

"These are n***** that don't read books!" Prince announced as the golden chains and mops of faded dreadlocks slinked across the room to the VIP section, "these are n***** who don't give a sh** about books!" he continued.

The tone defined what felt like a turn-up that just so happened to have a book on sale.

"There is a clichéd saying that if you want to hide something from a black man you put it in a book," he said, sharing that the book was meant to motivate the reader, especially the youth.