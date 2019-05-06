The rise - and rise of Coconut Kelz

Meet Coconut Kelz, a young white woman trapped in a black woman's body.

She is a living, breathing parody created by Lesego Tlhabi, who is not afraid to flaunt her privilege and opinion on who is fit to become SA's next president.

Tlhabi's rise to fame can be accredited to social media, where she launched a furious feat of selfie-style videos as the fervent Coconut Kelz.

Unlike many social media stars, the satirical star is paving the way for tongue-in-cheek humour aimed at the state of politics in the country.

Following her comedic debut, The Coconut Show at Melville Comedy Club, Tlhabi is now making waves on the small screen with shorts on BET Africa aptly titled Coconut Kelz: The Election Special.

"I didn't do the character for any kind of career in the comedy scene; I just did it for my Facebook friends. So, it's awesome to see how it's grown and is my main career now, which I never expected," said Tlhabi.

Tlhabi said that the uniqueness and relatable banter of Coconut Kelz has played a part in her meteoric rise since conception two years ago on Facebook.