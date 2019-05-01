Masego rocks the crowd at backyard festival

American musician Masego redeemed himself by rocking the crowd yesterday in Johannesburg after missing his performance in SA last year.

The Jamaican-born TrapHouseJazz singer was supposed to headline the Flavour Odyssey concert alongside Moonchild and Black Motion last November, but cancelled at the 11th hour after having issues with his passport.

The 25-year-old star apologised and promised to return. Sticking to his word, he headlined the Ultimate Backyard Festival in Fourways yesterday.

He was supported by local musicians Shekinah, Muzi and Una Rams. The concert was attended my local stars such as Motsoaledi Setumo, Mohale Motaung, Natasha Thahane and Langa Mavuso.