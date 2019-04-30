Mr SA finalist Pinkie Salman is 44 and says age doesn't matter

Since the release of the Mr SA finalists last week, the competition has dominated Twitter's trends list and news headlines. Pinky Salman, a finalist who has spoken to our sister publication TimesLIVE, said although they received some backlash, he remains focused.

This is what you need to know about him:

His response to the critics

"I remain unshaken. I am focused because I worked really hard to get to this point in the competition." This is what Salman had to say in response to the backlash Mr SA contestants have been receiving recently.

Salman said he believes that there can be no growth without criticism and his understanding of this is what keeps him grounded.

On his supporters

Salman said the love and support he gets surpasses the criticism, which is what he wants to take with him to the Mr SA stage. "There has been so much love and I am appreciative of this so I don't think I can ever thank South Africans enough."

Age isn't a factor

Salman is 44 years old. He said becoming Mr SA is a dream he has had since he was a child. He has won various pageant titles in high school and in Walter Sisulu University, formerly known as Technikon Eastern Cape.

"I have tried for three years to get into the competition but it just wouldn't happen because the competition would either clash with my work commitment or my men's netball matches."

Why SA must vote for him

Salman said he is passionate about a number of issues, which he hopes to tackle should he win the competition. "Winning Mr SA will give me the platform I need to address all the issues I am passionate about. I still feel that women are disempowered and I would like to change that, I also want to raise awareness on cancer and racial division which is currently rife in our country."

What's next?

Salman is employed by the department of health as a human resources practitioner in the Eastern Cape, he said as much as he would be dedicated to his Mr SA duties, he would love to keep his job. "I hope my employers and I will be able to find a solution that will allow me to do both."