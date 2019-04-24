Scoop Makhathini says he lost international gigs over Twitter 'meltdown'

TV and radio personality Scoop Makhathini (real name Siyabonga Ngwekazi) is still paying the price for a Twitter meltdown that not only saw him make headlines but also apparently resulted in him losing gigs overseas.

Scoop made headlines last week when a series of tweets from his account called out his girlfriend for chilling with another guy and claimed he was heartbroken. Social media users claimed that the star was in the middle of a "meltdown"

Scoop later claimed that his account had been hacked, and speaking on his YFM radio show recently he said the chaos took place while he was in studio with no signal.

One of his friends, who was in Barcelona at the time, alerted him to the situation. He said he thought he could deal with it until it started affecting his coins.