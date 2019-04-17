Sam Smith cancels remaining Cape Town shows over voice concerns

Sam Smith's remaining shows in Cape Town on Wednesday and Thursday night have been cancelled after consultation with doctors, Big Concerts have confirmed.

The news comes just hours after the singing sensation cut his opening show in Cape Town short on Tuesday night after struggling with his voice.

In a statement, Big Concerts said shows on April 17 and 18 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, would not go ahead as planned and offered ticket holders a refund.

"This difficult decision was made after Sam sought advice from medical specialists and his team, and after having to cut his show short last night with concerns for his voice."

The statement added that Sam was "deeply upset" that he is unable to perform for Cape Town fans but the star needs to rest.