DJ Shimza took his One Man Show to Europe - and killed it!

Just like he promised he'd do, DJ Shimza took his One Man Show to Paris and knocked it out of the park!

Just before he jetted off to France to see his dream come true, DJ Shimza spoke about his uncertainty at how many people would turn up. But even in that uncertainty, he was determined to give one of his best shows ever.

And over the weekend, DJ Shimza did just that!

"This reminded me of how I felt the next morning after my first-ever One Man Show back at home. A voice of my soul saying to me, 'You started, boy - just be patient and you'll see.' Eleven years later, that same voice is saying the same thing to me.

"Thank you, Paris, for welcoming me with open arms. We’ve definitely started something magical together and I’m expecting to see you in Tembisa soon," Shimza said after his successful show.