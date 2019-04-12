Enhle Maphumulo happy to play the bad girl on The Herd

Leading lady Enhle Mbali Maphumulo is ready to wreak havoc with her TV comeback in the second season of hit drama The Herd.

She commands attention when she struts into the room full of A-listers with her Manolo Blahnik pumps and exudes sheer confidence. At 31, Enhle says she's comfortable in her skin, less apologetic about her success and has learned the power of "no".

"The beginning of my career was tough because I was so timid. I was scared of people and having an opinion," she shares as we sit down for a chat.

"The hardest time for me was when I was working at Channel O. There were a lot of things that I felt were not good enough, but I let it slide. That's why my career stayed stagnant."

After being off the small screen for a year, Enhle captured the country's attention as the new vixen in town when Mzansi Magic's The Herd returned on Sunday.

She plays the mysterious Ayanda on the malevolent witchcraft show.

"She's one of those people that you can't predict. You don't know if she's good or bad. She is going to be very dramatic," she teases.

"When she wants something she wants it. People don't realise the danger behind her. Don't mess with her. She's extreme and you can't calculate her."

After playing a number of sweet roles throughout her colourful career, the latest being Azania on Broken Vows, Enhle is excited to finally play a bad girl.