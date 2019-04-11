Naomi Campbell urges companies to invest in Africa - 'Why have you ignored the continent for this long?'

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has urged big companies to invest in Africa, saying she believes in the continent and the potential of its youth.

Naomi made the comments during a conversation with Vogue International editor Suzy Menkes and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri.

She was speaking at the Conde Nast International Luxury Conference, which was began on Tuesday at Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.

Naomi, who has always referred to herself as the "honorary granddaughter" of Nelson Mandela, said it is time brands unleashed the talent in Africa.

"They could flourish even more if they were given opportunities. We all don't realise in this room, the difference you could make if you were to make a commitment and pledge to come and commit into the infrastructure across Africa."

She said although most people are only just beginning to open up to Africa, the continent has always been waiting to be tapped into.

"It's not about looking at Africa as a trend now and as this new place to discover, but it has always been untapped, and you have to wonder to yourself and whatever companies you have, why you have ignored Africa for this long."

Music, art, and tech are some of the spaces that Naomi said must be invested in.

There have long been rumours that Vogue intends to launch Vogue Africa. Insiders have told our sister publication TshisaLIVE that an announcement on the launch could happen at the conference.