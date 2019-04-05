Dance Umbrella unfurls in new venue

The year's Dance Umbrella opening night was a mild affair.

The annual dance festival that has been taking place around Johannesburg for 30 years opened on Sunday at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria, that has taken over due to a lack of funding for the event.

The festival opened with two beautiful pieces that fused pantsula dance and contemporary dance.

Festival curator Mamela Nyamza, a well-known fan of works that prick emotions, had all of us confused.

With many productions featuring experienced dancers, people looked forward to a highly exciting night of dance.

It featured dance pieces Yours Truly, Gavel and My Journey, My Foot Work.

As much as the pieces were good, the "wow factor" was missing.

The night started out with the launch of a book by seasoned journalist Adrienne Sichel, titled Body Politics: Fingerprinting South African Contemporary Dance.