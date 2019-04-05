Christianity, supernatural through Maphutse's eyes

In her latest solo exhibition Mmamoloi, Moloi, Mamoloyi, Ba Re Wa Loya: F**k Your Fake Ass History, visual artist Malebona Maphutse interrogates the sensitive issue of African spirituality and inter-connectedness.

The exhibition opened on March 28 at the Bag Factory Artists' Studios in Johannesburg.

Born in 1994, Maphutse acknowledges the demonisation of African traditional beliefs and spiritual practices stemming from colonial frameworks.

The exhibition looks at the crossovers between these two seemingly different structures of existence.

Maphutse, who completed her BA (Fine Arts) degree at Wits University two years ago, presents art lovers with striking and controversial subjects.

She interrogates how Christianity, culture, traditional healing and witchcraft connect to each other.

She works on canvas, sculptural installations, linocut, digital prints and video.

Both place a heavy reliance on the presence of the supernatural, and both offer spiritual guidance, healing and possibilities of a better life.

In her work, Maphutse tries to juxtapose the three to question their role in the society.