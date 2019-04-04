Fake reports that Jay-Z set up a $15m trust fund for Nipsey’s kids has the internet in pieces
Music fans around the world were ready to create a petition to give Jay-Z an honourary knighthood after reports surfaced on Wednesday evening that the mogul had created a R212m trust fund for the children of Nipsey Hussle.
Nipsey, who died earlier this week in LA, left behind two children.
While tributes poured in for him and prayers have been offered for him an article spread like wildfire on social media, claiming that Jay-Z had stepped in to make sure Nipsey's kids would be alright.
A snap of the article's headline was circulated but soon proven to be from a random hip-hop blog that was created mainly to sell advertising and spread sensationalist news.
Even though dozens of Twitter users warned about the reports, the streets were still filled with messages praising Jay.
Others knew that it was fake and said they were keeping with it to put some pressure on Jay to give.
