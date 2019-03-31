Here are Unathi's tips to having a flaming hot body

Even though winter is kicking in, fitness fanatic Unathi Msengana is encouraging and motivating her followers daily, by posting videos and snaps of her workout that shows her smoking hot body.

She told her followers on Instagram this week not to give up on their fitness journey and showed her stamina is on steroids at the gym

She wrote: "Even when you only have 30 minutes. Get it in. Get it done! No excuses”

There you have it, fam!

The fitness guru has been living a healthy lifestyle over the last seven year and is a damn living testimony of what a healthy lifestyle can do.

She is flaunting her body to die for and is even planning a bootcamp for people who wants to follow in her footstep.

We can’t wait to join the bootcamp, so don’t say we didn’t warn you when you see us showing off our helluva hot body, neh.

Summer bodies are constructed in winter, after all.