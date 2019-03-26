Loyiso Bala gets dragged for saying he doesn’t judge Phelo for his sexuality
While the country has been gushing over the romance between musician Phelo Bala and TV star Moshe Ndiki, a birthday message for Phelo from his brother Loyiso has set the internet on meltdown mode.
Loyiso, who is in the musical group Bala Brothers with Phelo and other brother Zwai, took to Twitter recently to wish Phelo a happy 28th birthday and to share a piece of advice he had given him over the last few weeks.
"As I said to him, 'I’m in no position to judge you but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose,'” Loyiso wrote.
Blessed to have spent some quality time with my brother @PheloBala the past few weeks. As I said to him, “I’m in no position to judge u but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose.” #Happy28thBirthday mntshan’am ? pic.twitter.com/pNXF5NcODR— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 24, 2019
While Phelo thanked Loyiso for the birthday wish, the post drew strong reactions from many on social media.
Soon Loyiso found himself on the Twitter trends list with users saying the part about not judging Phelo was unnecessary and accused Loyiso of "hiding his homophobia behind religion".
Others stood by Loyiso and said he was being attacked by "fake woke Twitter".
Loyiso: "I'm in position to Judge..."— qmlbeatz.sa (@qmlbeatz) March 25, 2019
2 seconds later pic.twitter.com/DKG5ez9Qfu
That Loyiso Bala tweet just reminds me how much abuse we accept from our families because we feel grateful that they tolerate us. The world is so horrible to us that we accept the bare minimum from our families and call it love.— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) March 25, 2019
What Loyiso said sounds exactly like the "I'm not racist, but why...." pic.twitter.com/m8MjEnc5GX— Tealmooss (@Tealmooss) March 26, 2019
Loyiso is pointing his brother to Christ when he should be pointing his fans to Musica.— Gary Hartley (@GaryHartleySA) March 25, 2019
Loyiso is trending? What in the 2003??? pic.twitter.com/RdRrVvVj1I— Strategist A (@Gama_Maverick) March 25, 2019
I understand Loyiso statement. He meant well.— Gavaza (@Gavaza98) March 25, 2019
Stop meddling in family issues pic.twitter.com/SpliG2kkK0
Loyiso take it from me YOU did & SAID absolutely nothing wrong, you spoke your heart & truth THE REST wants to start something between you & your lil bro let them do what they do best catching feelings & starting fires for no reason!— #VoteBLF (@PercyZuma1) March 26, 2019
Tomorrow they will be over to someone else pic.twitter.com/hhihLSK3lp
Loyiso hit back at the criticism and pointing to the "irony" of the situation.
He also shared a message that Phelo had posted on his Instagram page thanking Loyiso for letting him be himself.
The irony about this trend is that I am being judged for somehow having been judgemental ? Wow!!! pic.twitter.com/NMj2tRTZZW— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 25, 2019
This was Phelo’s reply to the same message posted on Instagram yesterday. Good night ?? pic.twitter.com/gq67KGyoQr— Loyiso Bala (@loyisomusic) March 25, 2019
But Loyiso's comments did not sit well with some, including fashion designer Thula Sindi claiming Loyiso's love should come with "no terms or conditions".
Shame now you are being "persecuted" ??? your type of church-goer never misses a chance to persecute others. Even your own brother... In a birthday message Loyiso.. Really? Be a better brother, no terms and conditions. https://t.co/TlhP8bRTkA— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) March 25, 2019