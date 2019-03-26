Loyiso Bala gets dragged for saying he doesn’t judge Phelo for his sexuality

While the country has been gushing over the romance between musician Phelo Bala and TV star Moshe Ndiki, a birthday message for Phelo from his brother Loyiso has set the internet on meltdown mode.

Loyiso, who is in the musical group Bala Brothers with Phelo and other brother Zwai, took to Twitter recently to wish Phelo a happy 28th birthday and to share a piece of advice he had given him over the last few weeks.

"As I said to him, 'I’m in no position to judge you but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose,'” Loyiso wrote.