Amazing! Cassper Nyovest sponsored 200 learners to watch Matwetwe

In light of the sudden death of Matwetwe star Sibusiso Khwinana, South Africans have called out to one another to keep his legacy alive by watching him do what he loved and Cassper answered that call in a huge way.

The rapper paid for 200 learners from his hood, so they could go watch the film that is currently in cinemas.

"Booked out a whole cinema on Friday for the kids in my hood to watch Matwetwe," he captioned a video of smiling learners.

"Little good deeds go a long way and the smiles on their faces mean the world to me. Shout out to my dad for helping me organise this. Bridge Ent. for putting it together," Cassper said.

The film, which was produced by DJ Black Coffee and directed by Kagiso Lediga had the late Sibusiso star alongside Tebatso Mashishi.

Sibusiso died after he was stabbed in Pretoria during an altercation over his cellphone. He was 25 years old at the time.

