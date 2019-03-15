Young designer Ditiro Mashigo wins over Soweto Gospel Choir

An emerging designer from Pretoria was revealed yesterday by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new designer for the Grammy Award-winning gospel group Soweto Gospel Choir.

Ditiro Mashigo was announced during a function hosted by the president together with minister Nathi Mthethwa at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, to honour the choir after winning its third Grammy Award last month.

The young designer emerged as a promising talent through the Design Indaba ranks.

Mashigo, who graduated in 2016, told Sowetan she wanted to create a feel that will speak to the SA aesthetic - a fusion of animal, landscape and spirituality.

"I can't explain how I feel about it because it is an experience, it is not a feeling. It is a call to action. It is amazing because it will expose my designs to the whole world," she said.

Mashigo's feat meant will inspire South African designers to create and export more work and that people will start believing again in what local can do, she said .