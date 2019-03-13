Gail Mabalane reveals health battle behind her new 'do'

Gail Mabalane has revealed the real reason behind her recent hair do, sharing her experience and the diagnosis that made her go bald.

The actress took to Instagram to explain that she suffers from Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia, a condition that leads to a person losing their body hair.

Gail explained that she had the shock of her life when a chunk of her hair disappeared after a routine wash. She is consulting with a dermatologist who diagnosed her with the condition.

"A few months ago I went to the salon for a routine hair wash. To my shock, after my wash, a big chunk of my hair was gone! After a few weeks of 'self medicating', I decided to consult a dermatologist. CCCA - Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia - was the diagnosis. Simply put a very common cause of Alopecia or hair loss in black women," she said.