Ster-Kinekor to screen Matwetwe at half price in honour of Khwinana

Ster-Kinekor will this week screen hit movie Matwetwe in commemoration of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

Khwinana was stabbed to death during an alleged armed robbery more than a week ago in Pretoria.

Ster-Kinekor said in a statement on Monday: “On the 13th and 14th March 2019, Ster-Kinekor will screen Matwetwe at 13 cinemas so that everyone has the chance to experience the young actor's riveting performance."

The movie will be shown for half price and the proceeds will be given to Khwinana's family and film industry youth initiatives.

“We feel that supporting young talent in Sibusiso's name is the best way available to us to honour him… losing a young person is always deeply upsetting; we lose not only the person but everything that they might have achieved in the future – and Sibusiso's future looked bright. Our deepest condolences go out to his family,” said Ster-Kinekor chief of marketing and sales Motheo Matsau.

During Khwinana's funeral service at the AFM Hilltop Restoration Centre in Soshanguve on Saturday, police minister Bheki Cele announced that one suspect had been arrested and was expected to appear in court on Monday.