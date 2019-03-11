Cupid's got Phelo Bala in mood for love

Now that music sensation and composer Phelo Bala has been swept off his feet by cupid, all he wants is to write more love songs.

The singer has been unable to hide his romantic liaisons with TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki, splashing their hot selfies all over social media this year.

Phelo is too shy to reveal more about the relationship but gushes when talking about Ndiki.

"I am in love with a lovely person. I am happy and just enjoying it and going with the flow.

"I am happy and I plan to write more love songs for Valentine's next year," he says jokingly.

The star, who stepped away from the shadows of his brothers Loyiso and Zwai a few years ago to start his solo career, is back with a new single, Ndim Lo.

He defines his sound as Afro-pop influenced by a deep African sound.

Unlike in his previous projects, Bala is excited that he is hands on this time around.

"This time I have taken my Afro-pop sound deeper, to the African roots. I want to explore the sound more because when you bring something fresh, you tend to be original.

"The sound reflects the space I am in right now. I am really comfortable with myself and my music.

"I have worked with Khaya Mthiyane to put the sound together," he says.