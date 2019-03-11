Cupid's got Phelo Bala in mood for love
Now that music sensation and composer Phelo Bala has been swept off his feet by cupid, all he wants is to write more love songs.
The singer has been unable to hide his romantic liaisons with TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki, splashing their hot selfies all over social media this year.
Phelo is too shy to reveal more about the relationship but gushes when talking about Ndiki.
"I am in love with a lovely person. I am happy and just enjoying it and going with the flow.
"I am happy and I plan to write more love songs for Valentine's next year," he says jokingly.
The star, who stepped away from the shadows of his brothers Loyiso and Zwai a few years ago to start his solo career, is back with a new single, Ndim Lo.
He defines his sound as Afro-pop influenced by a deep African sound.
Unlike in his previous projects, Bala is excited that he is hands on this time around.
"This time I have taken my Afro-pop sound deeper, to the African roots. I want to explore the sound more because when you bring something fresh, you tend to be original.
"The sound reflects the space I am in right now. I am really comfortable with myself and my music.
"I have worked with Khaya Mthiyane to put the sound together," he says.
Phelo has already begun with his tour, performing at Macanudo Cigar Lounge in Sandton last week alongside baritone Dumza Maswana.
Phelo is excited about his return after taking a break from the limelight.
"I realised that I needed to regain that confidence. I was at a point where I didn't know where I was going. I will suggest that all musicians take a break, it's important to have that time out."
For someone who was introduced to the public 14 years ago at the age of just 14 through the Bala Brothers recordings, Phelo has experienced a lot of challenges, including heeding the call of ubungoma (traditional healing).
He admits that it has not been an easy ride for him and that he felt that he was being judged in everything that he went through.
"It has not been easy for me. I was forced to grow up in front of the world and I felt harshly judged. I realised that I needed to regroup and understand who I am and what I want as uPhelo."
He comes from a strong choir background having sung in a boys choir, but had to wait until 2017 to release his debut solo effort.
If he is not healing people, Bala works with different choirs as a music arranger.
The couple, who are inseparable at the moment, have been posting pictures of them together since January.