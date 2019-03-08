Tevin Campell tweeted in Setswana & SA loved it!

On a random Thursday night, US singer Tevin Campbell decided to tweet in Setswana and Twitter was so excited they gave him a new name and suggested he come get a piece of land at home.

Tevin's tweet was a simple goodnight message, but because it was in one of Mzansi's official languages, tweeps were curious about the motives behind it.

"Robala sentle! Toro segolo SA," he wrote on Twitter.

Just recently, America was showing a vested interest in knowing what “abelungu a ba yazi ngiyaxoka” in isiXhosa means, thanks to Trevor Noah, and now, after Tevin tweeted in Setswana, it seems our local languages are becoming the languages to learn.

Even if it's just a few phrases.