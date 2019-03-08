Red Room empty of thrills

If Africa Magic and Telemundo had a love child it would be director Sans Moonsamy's eye-gouging film Red Room.

Despite being over-ambitious, the psychological thriller fails from begin to end in its dense and thrill-free cinematic approach.

Khanyi Mbau takes the lead as a high class woman, Zama Marawa, who loses her fortune, fancy life, social prestige and fake friends after her husband's untimely death. With no money and heavily pregnant, she ends up in a women's shelter that predictably turns out to be a realm for sex trafficking and pimps.

You then get taken on her long ride to survival in this sinister underworld led by the evil Albert (Pakamisa Zwedala). She also finds her Prince Charming (Nicholas Nkuna) along the way. How original and riveting? The film eventually culminates in a promising twist that fails to take off.

The genius of a psychological thriller often is that you can't pinpoint when it hooks you. Unlike horror that's outright showy, bat crazy and nightmarish, a psychological thriller is far more grounded and sneaky. Think of it as the Ivy League and elitist cousin that you love to hate at family gatherings.