Rebecca Malope owes me money - Sizwe Zako

An unholy war is brewing between gospel star Rebecca Malope and her longtime collaborator Sizwe Zako.

The 60-year-old producer has accused Malope of failing to pay him R20,000 that she agreed to pay for four songs they worked on together for her upcoming album.

Talking to Sowetan, in distress yesterday, Zako said he was unable to pay his sound engineer R7,000 owed to him for the project.

Zako explained that he was approached by Malope to contribute to her upcoming Easter album, but to save costs he suggested they record everything at his Midrand home studio.

"She was excited when she came to my place and heard the melodies. On the spot she calls a studio," he said.

"The studio tells her the price to record the songs and she ended up complaining about it being expensive.

"That's when I suggested that we do some of the work at my studio."

According to Zako, they recorded the songs over two days in the first week of last month.

He added that Malope has been avoiding his calls for two weeks.

"Last time we spoke she said she needed two more songs from me. When Senzo Meyiwa and Lundi Tyamara died I wrote songs for her to sing at their funerals," he said

"She wanted us to include those songs in the upcoming album because people were calling for the songs to be recorded."