Babes Wodumo claims Mampintsha is 'hacking' her Instagram account

Alleged assault victim Babes Wodumo has issued a statement on Friday morning, claiming that her estranged boyfriend Mampintsha has been using her Instagram account without her permission.

Babes and Mampintsha have been hogging headlines ever since video footage of him slapping the Wololo star several times went viral. He has since been arrested on assault charges and was released on R2,000 bail.

Mampintsha also laid counter charges of assault against Babes.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Babes claimed Mampintsha had access to her social media accounts and was posing as her to make comments on his own Instagram posts.

"Greetings everyone. I would like to put it on record that Mampintsha is using my Instagram account, without my consent, to comment on his statuses. He has my password including that of iCloud so he has access to my accounts. He posts to his account then logs into mine to comment."

The gqom star labelled this another form of abuse and revealed she would be alerting police.

"That's another type of abuse, which we will report to the investigating officer handling our case that is currently before the courts. Mampintsha, please stay away from me. Let us fight abuse, together we can."

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Mampintsha were unsuccessful.